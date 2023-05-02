Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 301.8 days.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of MLLGF opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLLGF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. engages in the provision of trucking and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Logistics and Warehousing, Specialized and Industrial Services, and U.S. and International Logistics. The LTL segment provides services in tracking, bar coding, pickup, handling and delivery of small packages, parcels, and pallets of all types of freight.

