Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Holdings Decreased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Movado Group worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOV. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Movado Group in the first quarter worth about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Movado Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Movado Group by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOV. StockNews.com started coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $564.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $194.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.17%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

