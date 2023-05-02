Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $208.87 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001122 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 627,971,974 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

