Monero Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49.10 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.80 billion and approximately $49.10 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $153.01 or 0.00532933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,711.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00307321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00067211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.32 or 0.00415591 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001081 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,273,587 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

