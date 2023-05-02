Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lowered by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,023,000 after buying an additional 235,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The company has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

