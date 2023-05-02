Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $53.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAP. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NYSE TAP opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.73.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after buying an additional 356,465 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,504,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

