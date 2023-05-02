Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,102 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.48. 1,318,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,123,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average is $98.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

