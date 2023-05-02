Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,264 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $62,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $258.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

