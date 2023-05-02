Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.01 Million in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 182,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,194. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

