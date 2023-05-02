Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after buying an additional 320,346 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $81,813,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after buying an additional 150,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.08. 131,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,092. The company has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

