Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $30.45 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $30,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.84. 362,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,184. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $160.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.47.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

