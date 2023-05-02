Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $25.43 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $25,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. 53,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,348. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

