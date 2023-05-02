Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,927 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $38,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.40. 679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,964. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $102.85.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

