Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 534,759 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,321,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,759 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 4.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $111,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,895. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

