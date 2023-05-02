Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 159,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,158,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.5% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,764,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ META traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $240.63. 7,336,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,041,951. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.54 and its 200 day moving average is $154.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $244.92. The company has a market capitalization of $623.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

