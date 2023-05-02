Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 4,600 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.04. 7,545,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,705,686. The stock has a market cap of $214.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

