Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.19. The company had a trading volume of 337,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,414. The firm has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.88. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.56.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

