Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,905 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $9.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,141. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

