Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Reduces Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.95. The stock had a trading volume of 763,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day moving average is $147.45.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

