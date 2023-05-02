Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 89,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Price Performance
Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 618,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,043. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35.
Novartis Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 69.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
