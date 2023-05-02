Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 89,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 618,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,043. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.