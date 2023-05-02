Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 710 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.75. 491,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,741. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.29 and a 200-day moving average of $346.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The company has a market cap of $169.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

