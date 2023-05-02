MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $115.80 Average PT from Analysts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $87.40. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $126.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.