Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.00

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79.
Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.
