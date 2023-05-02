Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.94 million.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. 2,068,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533,182 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,976,000 after buying an additional 2,606,011 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after buying an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after buying an additional 1,525,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,111,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after buying an additional 1,194,804 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

