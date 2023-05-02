Mirion Technologies (MIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mirion Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $0.28-0.34 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.28-$0.34 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

MIR opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $84,552,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,960,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,260,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,490,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,886,000 after purchasing an additional 471,849 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,485,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 407,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 95,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Featured Stories

