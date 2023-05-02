Miller Industries (MLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $225.85 million during the quarter.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MLR stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,669. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Miller Industries by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Miller Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 381,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miller Industries

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.