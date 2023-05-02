Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,400 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 548,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

Milestone Scientific stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 35,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,870. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.25. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific ( NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 57.29% and a negative net margin of 83.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth $86,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.