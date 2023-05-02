Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Up 5.2% in April

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
MIST stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. 55,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.85.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.
