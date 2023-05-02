Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Up 5.2% in April

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MIST stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. 55,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $22,293,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 69,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 89,915 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.