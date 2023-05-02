Microvast (MVST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Microvast has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 77.36%. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. On average, analysts expect Microvast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVST traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 269,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,642. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microvast has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $315.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MVST shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Microvast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. State Street Corp increased its stake in Microvast by 310.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,690 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Microvast in the first quarter valued at $14,591,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Microvast by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,490,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,295,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Microvast by 250.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,844 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

