MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $5.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. 75,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

