MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 50,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,465. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 336,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 78,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

