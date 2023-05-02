Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.13. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $24.18.
About Mexco Energy
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mexco Energy (MXC)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.