MetisDAO Achieves Market Cap of $112.92 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $112.92 million and $4.21 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $25.37 or 0.00090446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00027046 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018520 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,060.67 or 1.00024355 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 24.97868638 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $4,154,208.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

