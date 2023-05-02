Mesa Air Group (MESA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $147.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.09 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 33.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mesa Air Group Stock Performance
Shares of MESA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 114,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,021. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.42. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.82.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
About Mesa Air Group
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
