Mesa Air Group (MESA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $147.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.09 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 33.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of MESA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 114,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,021. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.42. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 145.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 877,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 519,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,037,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 361,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 257,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 171,027 shares in the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About Mesa Air Group

(Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.