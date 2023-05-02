MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Trimmed by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 2.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.50.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MELI stock traded down $38.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,253.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 135.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,337.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,233.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,059.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

