MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.50.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,291.65 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,337.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,233.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,059.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 135.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

