Members Trust Co Sells 5,699 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Members Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

EFA stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.44. 4,559,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,464,918. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

