Members Trust Co Has $888,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Members Trust Co reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,514,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,974,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.