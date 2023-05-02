Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Shares Down 12.5%

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 12,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 14,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Melkior Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.63.

About Melkior Resources

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

