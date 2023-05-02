Medifast (NYSE:MED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MEDGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 100.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Medifast updated its Q2 guidance to $1.32-$1.44 EPS.

Medifast Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MED opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $982.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $193.85.

Medifast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 437.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

