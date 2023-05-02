McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded up $6.18 on Tuesday, hitting $360.19. The company had a trading volume of 221,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,684. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.01. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several analysts have commented on MCK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

