MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $40.00. The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 135104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

MXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.93.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $290.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

