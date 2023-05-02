Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.25

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$72.25 and last traded at C$72.21, with a volume of 42559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.77.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00, a PEG ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

