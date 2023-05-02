Matson (MATX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matson Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Matson stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MATX. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,941 shares of company stock worth $1,219,363. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the first quarter worth $117,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Matson by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Matson in the first quarter worth $231,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

