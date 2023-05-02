Materion (MTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Materion has set its FY23 guidance at $5.50-$5.90 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Materion Trading Down 0.3 %

Materion stock opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54. Materion has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $119.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Materion by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 113.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTRN. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

