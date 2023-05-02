Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Short Interest Down 13.0% in April

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 277,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Materialise by 1,600.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,426,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $4,938,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 154.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 217,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Materialise Stock Performance

MTLS stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,942. The stock has a market cap of $539.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. Materialise has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Materialise had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.55 million.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

