Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.27 on May 26th

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

MVI stock opened at GBX 91.80 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £52.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,312.50 and a beta of 0.14. Marwyn Value Investors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.99 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.46.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

