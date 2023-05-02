Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY23 guidance at $10.75-11.54 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $10.75-$11.54 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $136.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.04 and its 200 day moving average is $143.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Stories

