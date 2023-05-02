MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,625.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 43.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 90,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 19.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 66,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

