Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Update

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 16,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. 4,251,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,949,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,474,000 after purchasing an additional 951,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $406,195,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,917,000 after buying an additional 5,951,897 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,802,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,346,000 after buying an additional 190,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

